Wreck claims life of 76-year-old Daphne woman

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash in Baldwin County claimed the life of a 76-year-old Daphne woman Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 181 near the 10 mile marker, about a half mile south of Daphne.

ALEA said Gail V. Cooper was fatally injured when the 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe in which she was a passenger was hit by a 2000 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 26-year-old Daphne man.

Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe, Donald N. Cooper, 86, also of Daphne, was taken to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the wreck.

