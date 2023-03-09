Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1-year-old resuscitated after receiving Narcan, sheriff’s office says

The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested...
The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, N.C. (Gray News) – A 1-year-old child was resuscitated and taken to the hospital after receiving Narcan, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency officials were called Tuesday to respond to reports of an unresponsive child in Broadway, North Carolina.

First Health Medical personnel and Cape Fear Fire Department members were able to save the child’s life by using Narcan. The toddler was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observation.

Narcotics agents searched the home and found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house.

The child’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.

Brandy Leona Alvey and Michael Alan Crockett were both charged with felony child abuse by neglect in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian James Elliot was charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
FILE - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S....
Former Ohio House speaker convicted in $60M bribery scheme
Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that hackers may have...
Health data breach hitting Congress ‘could be extraordinary’
Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to...
IRS nominee Daniel Werfel confirmed by Senate vote
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden reveals budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes