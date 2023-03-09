Advertise With Us
2 wanted in connection with Mississippi murder arrested in Mobile County

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (left); Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez (right)(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people wanted in Mississippi in connection with a murder investigation have been arrested in Mobile County during a traffic stop.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction team along with U.S. Border Patrol conducted the stop on Interstate 10, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, 29-year-old Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez, and the passenger, 32-year-old Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, are both being interviewed and will be taken transported to Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the MCSO.

The Pascagoula Police Department said Cotto is charged with the murder of Miguel Vasquez-Cruz while Lopez is charged with accessory after the fact of murder. The pair are awaiting extraditions to Mississippi and more charges are pending, according to Pascagoula PD.

