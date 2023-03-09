2 wanted in connection with Mississippi murder arrested in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people wanted in Mississippi in connection with a murder investigation have been arrested in Mobile County during a traffic stop.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction team along with U.S. Border Patrol conducted the stop on Interstate 10, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, 29-year-old Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez, and the passenger, 32-year-old Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, are both being interviewed and will be taken transported to Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the MCSO.

The Pascagoula Police Department said Cotto is charged with the murder of Miguel Vasquez-Cruz while Lopez is charged with accessory after the fact of murder. The pair are awaiting extraditions to Mississippi and more charges are pending, according to Pascagoula PD.

