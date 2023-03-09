MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR) organizers are excited to host the 8th Annual MudBottom Revival Music Festival set for Sunday, April 23 from 2-6 p.m., with gates opening at 1:30 p.m. for the general public. The event location is Bender Point – 3619 Riviere Du Chien Road, Mobile, Ala. The music festival will benefit the Dog River Clearwater Revival non-profit organization’s efforts to protect and improve the water quality of Dog River, while bringing families down to the river to enjoy great music, food, and fun along the way. This year’s musical lineup features headliners Will Kimbrough & Friends, along with opening acts, Grits & Greens and Blow House Brass Band.

Sponsorships are available now for this spring fundraising event with an April 1 deadline for sponsorship information to be included on promotional material. For more information on benefits and levels, ranging from $250 to $2500, visit dogriver.org/events/fundraisers/sponsor-info-mudbottom-revival-music-festival or email mudbottomrevival@gmail.com.

Sponsorship benefits include:

• Festival tickets

• T-shirts featuring sponsor logo

• Early entry

• VIP sponsor check-in and event area with food and beverages

• The opportunity to include sponsor’s business promotional items in sponsor bags

• Social media recognition

• Recognition the day of the event on signage and in announcements

• Sponsor business listed as a donor in DRCR’s 2023 Annual Report

• A link to sponsor’s business featured on the DRCR website for 1 year

Sponsors committed to date include:

Ad Venture Specialties Company, The Adams, Allied Mortgage Corp, Bender Real Estate, The Bentons, The Buckhaults, Zeke Buckhaults, Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, Pat and Susan Coffey, The Deatons, Pamela Denham & Associates, dakinstreet architects, The Drews, Kathy and Percy Fountain, Dr. and Mrs. J. Russell Goodloe, Jr., The Greens, Gulf Distributing, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, Mit & Charlotte Kopf, Mobile Import Salvage, Nate Jones, MD: GYN Oncology, The Legends, Andrew and Lee Levert, The Mobile Rundown, Osprey Initiative, The Pools, Regional Steel Products Inc., RCH Adjusting, Ben Reynolds District 4, Rock & Roll Offs, The Shropshires, Showbiz Theatrical Services, Sophiella Gallery, Saunders Yachtworks, Andy & Liz Terry, Thompson Engineering, Bruce & Cathy Wagner, Willow Bridge Inc., What the Finan?, and Sam Winter & Co.

Three lifelong friends who grew up on Dog River shore up their over 50-year friendship and river stewardship by faithfully sponsoring and attending Dog River Clearwater Revival’s MudBottom Revival Music Festival every year. Ogden Deaton, Kennon Drew and Miles Green are proud to be called “River Rats,” and reminisce about the time they spent on Dog River.

Ogden says, “The time we spent on Dog River was memorable and made us who we are today…for better or worse! We fished, skied and cruised by all manner of craft, whether it was an aluminum jon boat, Stauter or ski boat, and managed to spend some part of nearly every day on the river. Kennon lives on the river, and though Miles and I no longer live in Mobile, we still have access to our childhood homes on the river, so being able to contribute by sponsoring this music festival for Dog River is a pleasure. Our families come from all over and arrive by boat to the festival location, which is familiar, because it once belonged to my very first friend, John T Bender. We come to hear good music with long-time friends, while helping to advance the health of Dog River, which means so much to me.”

All of our generous sponsors for DRCR’s largest fundraiser have enabled the only non-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of Dog River and its watershed to install 6 litter traps inside the watershed, to preserve over 291 acres of wetlands in Halls Mill Creek, head up establishment of an 11-mile Scenic Blueway along Dog River with 6 kayak launches, and so much more!

Ticket prices: $35 for General Admission tickets until April 15th; it will then increase to $45 on April 16th. No tickets sold at the gate; this event historically is a sell-out!

Tickets may be purchased at www.dogriver.org.

