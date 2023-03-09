Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama man indicted on charges for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot

Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.
Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.(United States District Court)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - An Alabama man who was arrested in December was indicted by a Washington, D.C. District Court for his alleged role in the United States Capitol Building riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bryan Smith was indicted for civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to online court documents, Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park

Latest News

The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board gathers for a meeting in May 2022. Board Chairman...
No default: Prichard water board chairman says system getting ‘back on track’
There was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb....
Alabama officials working to prevent train derailments
Jones family calling for release of body camera footage after deadly officer-involved shooting
Jones family calling for release of body cam footage after deadly officer-involved shooting
Friends and family remember Danniella Vian
Vigil for Danniella Vian on what would have been 30th birthday
Friends and family remember Danniella Vian
Friends and family remember Danniella Vian