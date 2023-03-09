First responders prepare for Amtrak’s return with three-day emergency response training

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before Amtrak returns to the Gulf Coast, first responders are getting a look at how to handle any possible emergencies on the railroad.

“Emergencies can consist of anything. Power outage, if we have any delays and we’re always here to help,” said Leola Chaney with the Mobile County EMA.

For the last three days members of Mobile Police, Mobile Fire-Rescue, the health department and the Coast Guard went through emergency response training with an Amtrak Emergency Management Director to get more familiar with Amtrak trains.

“Our trains are different than freight trains in that they move faster and they’re lighter,” said Amtrak Spokesman Mark Magliari. “We want to be prepared and we want to help those who will respond to incidents be prepared, too.”

Not only did the training include how to respond, but first responders also learned the ins and outs of the train.

“What systems there are in a train to understand there are emergency lighting systems in a train,” said Magliari.

Amtrak plans to do this training across the Gulf Coast. They’ve already had a meeting in Gulfport with the police chiefs of towns where the train stops and passes through in Mississippi. They’ve also started doing test runs along the route. Magliari says they already had a close call earlier this week in New Orleans.

“An 18-wheeler stopped in front of the train while we were coming while the gates were coming down,” added Magliari. “Now the good news is we were able to stop in time because we’re running an itty-bitty train for testing. But a full size one probably not.”

So, their also urging people in the community to be careful around the tracks.

“Stay off the tracks, don’t use them as shortcuts,” said Magliari. “Pay attention to the trains coming and going. Look and listen and just be careful.”

Amtrak says there is still no date for when they’ll restart service along the Gulf Coast, but they are scheduled to meet with the southern rail commission tomorrow morning.

