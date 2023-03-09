Fugitive Files: Police looking for suspect who robbed a grocery store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fugitive Files is featuring Christopher Joseph, 45, as a suspect in a grocery store robbery back in November.

MPD said the suspect robbed a grocery store in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, 2022 and demanded the cashiers phone and money in the register at gunpoint.

Police said he then ordered the cashier and a customer to get in the cooler and fired a shot in the store before fleeing.

Call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211 if you have any information on Joseph’s whereabouts. When you make the call, you don’t have to tell anyone your name.

