Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gov. Ivey discusses Alabama’s economy and possible rebate

Governor Kay Ivey boasted about Alabama’s booming economy during her State of the State...
Governor Kay Ivey boasted about Alabama’s booming economy during her State of the State address. Now, lawmakers must allocate the rest of American Rescue Alan Act dollars during a special session called by Ivey.(N/A)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey boasted about Alabama’s booming economy during her State of the State address. Now, lawmakers must allocate the rest of American Rescue Alan Act dollars during a special session called by Ivey.

Ivey says the state has moved passed the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still federal dollars on the table.

“I think we’re about over the COVID situation. We need to spend it on those things that really matter and make a long-term difference for our people,” said Ivey.

With $1 billion left, Ivey wants the money needs to be spent wisely. Part of the last round of ARPA money was spent on new prisons with tighter federal guidelines. Ivey doesn’t think that will be the case this time.

“I believe we will stick to broadband access and water and sewer and telemedicine,” she said.

In addition to ARPA funds – new state budgets need to be passed for the next fiscal year. Ivey suggests a $2.97-billion general fund that’s an increase from last year’s 2.74-billion-dollar budget. And a nearly $9-billion education trust fund, a billion more than last year.

“We are putting more money in there for math coaches, reading coaches, after-school programs,” said Ivey.

With a surplus in the state’s Education Trust Fund, Ivey wants to offer a one-time rebate.

“It will be distributed based on taxpayers. So if a husband and a wife are both working and paying taxes, they’ll get $800 for a family,” she said.”

The rebate would be $400 for individual taxpayers. However, lawmakers will have to sign off on those rebates. Some want to use the surplus to cut the grocery tax instead.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park

Latest News

The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board gathers for a meeting in May 2022. Board Chairman...
No default: Prichard water board chairman says system getting ‘back on track’
There was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb....
Alabama officials working to prevent train derailments
Jones family calling for release of body camera footage after deadly officer-involved shooting
Jones family calling for release of body cam footage after deadly officer-involved shooting
Friends and family remember Danniella Vian
Vigil for Danniella Vian on what would have been 30th birthday
Friends and family remember Danniella Vian
Friends and family remember Danniella Vian