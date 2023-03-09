iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media shares the events happening this weekend around in our area.

MOBILE CHILI COOK-OFF - Sat 11am-3pm, Canal St between Broad and Washington, downtown Mobile

Over 75 teams will be cooking up their best chili… for bragging rights and more importantly, to save lives! Fun for the Kids, with a bouncy house, foam truck, Disney Princess and face paining as well as games. Plus 3 live bands– Phil & Foster, Sloth Racer and PEEK. Tickets 10 dollars in advance at mobileACSchilicookoff.com, 20 dollars at the gate. Presented by Infirmary Cancer Care, with iHeart Media. CLICK HERE

FOLEY BBQ & BLUES COOK-OFF- Fri 5pm-9pm; Sat 11am- 8:30pm, Foley Heritage Park

An Alabama Barbecue Association Trail and Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event, the barbecue cook-off attracts both corporate and individual teams competing for bragging rights in several award categories. Festival goers enjoy great food, popular blues bands and children’s activities. All proceeds support the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation. Saturday night features a concert by Wet Willie (7pm-8:30pm). CLICK HERE

MCGUIRE’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY PREDICTION 5K RUN- Sat 9am, McGuire’s Irish Pub, downtown Pensacola

The McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day Run is the Largest 5k Prediction Run in America! Each runner/walker predicts how long it will take them to complete the 3.1-mile course. The finishers who come closest to the time predicted on their registration form win. Come for the run, stay for the party! (You must be able to run or walk 3.1 miles in under one hour. The course will open to traffic at 10 a.m. Stragglers will be picked up by McGuire’s bus.) CLICK HERE

MOBILE’S LARGEST YARD SALE- Sat 7am- 12 noon, The Grounds, West Mobile

Get a head start on Spring Cleaning and come out to The Grounds on March 11! Vendor sign-up is live at //thegroundsmobile.com/yard-sale. Spaces start at $25. Admission and parking are free for shoppers. CLICK HERE

UNITED WAY FUN DAY & DEPARTMENTAL DANCE-OFF - Fri 12 noon-2pm, Mardi Gras Park, downtown Mobile

The event is open to the public and children are welcome to attend. Attendees can enjoy lawn games, free snacks, and music. One of the highlights of the event is the City Departmental Dance-off Competition, where dance teams made up of 4 to 8 people compete against each other. CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.