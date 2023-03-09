Jones family calling for release of body cam footage after deadly officer-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of unanswered questions after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mobile.

And frustrations are growing for the family of Kordell Jones.

He was shot when the Mobile Police Swat Team was executing a search warrant Tuesday.

Police say he tried to escape through a window holding a rifle.

His brother, Jason Jones who’s now in custody, was the intended target of the warrant.

FOX 10 News spoke with Kordell’s sister, Lakenda Jones, who says they want to see body camera footage so they can see for themselves, what happened.

Lakenda, who was also in the house during the shooting, details the chaos.

“They didn’t ring the doorbell, they didn’t knock on the door, they just busted our door down,” Lakenda said.

It happened on Charles Street Tuesday morning.

The Mobile Police Swat Team was executing a search warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jason Jones for his alleged connection to a robbery.

Instead his brother, Kordell Jones, became the suspect when police say he climbed out a window holding a rifle.

“I feel like they didn’t tell my brother to freeze and if he had a gun, I’m not sure, but if he had a gun they didn’t tell him to put it down,” Lakenda said. “They didn’t say anything. They just shot him as he was climbing out of the window or after he got out of the window.”

Lakenda says she remembers waking up to what sounded like an explosion.

She says officers were screaming at everyone inside and then gunshots going off.

“I just remember the door being split in half. I remember the TV falling. I hear gunshots and I just remember freezing and doing my hands like this,” she explained. “And just saying lord please praying. Because I knew somebody was shot. They shot somebody up.”

A family of seven siblings, Lakenda says nothing can replace the loss of her brother.

Now, they just want officers to release the footage of what happened to him.

“That we can get justice as long as we know exactly what happened and what went wrong because something went wrong. They were not suppose to kill my brother,” she said. “It’s still seven of us. He hugged me from behind and he put his arm around me and I told him I love you too.”

The family says they haven’t received any other updates or heard from investigators.

FOX 10 News reached out to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine again Wednesday to ask him about releasing body camera footage but were unable to reach him.

We are expecting some new details from MPD before the end of the week.

