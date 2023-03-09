Advertise With Us
Letter from mayor to Otis French’s family confirms AG investigation

Protesters calling for justice in Bay Minette after officer-involved shooting
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A letter from Bay Minette Mayor Robert Wills to the family of Otis French Jr., the man who died during a 2022 officer-involved shooting confirms the attorney general is reviewing the shooting.

In the letter obtained by FOX10, the mayor denies any allegations of a “cover up” after French’s family and other members in the community called the shooting unjustified.

In the aftermath of the shooting, protestors in the community asked for the release of the body cam footage from the incident, but investigators did not make it available.

The original report about the shooting from FOX10 News can be found here.

Letter from the mayor's office to the French family
Letter from the mayor's office to the French family(Family of Otis French)

