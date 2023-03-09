Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Miss. man sentenced to 42 months for burning cross to intimidate Black family

Axel Cox (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Axel Cox (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File)((Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man was sentenced to 42 months in prison after burning a cross in his front yard.

According to the Mississippi Department of Justice, the man burnt the cross to “intimidate a Black family.”

On December 3, 2020, in Gulfport, Mississippi, 24-year-old Axel Cox violated the Fair Housing Act when he used threatening and racially derogatory language toward his Black neighbors and burned a cross after a dispute with the victims.

During the incident, Cox yelled threats and racial slurs toward the occupants of the house. He admitted that he lit the cross on fire because the victims were Black and that he intended to scare them into moving out of the neighborhood.

A federal grand jury indicted Cox on Sept. 20, 2022.

Cox faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for interfering with the victims’ housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for using fire to commit a federal felony.

He also faced a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.

“No one should endure such hatred and intimidation because of the color of his skin,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “This defendant has been held accountable. His sentence should permeate among his kind and declare that Mississippi and the Department of Justice will not tolerate this hateful behavior.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Police release details on individuals involved in Charles Street shooting
UPDATE: Mobile PD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Charles Street

Latest News

Jarell Jackson
Man, minor charged in Daphne shooting incident
MPD Chief Paul Prine provides update on Charles Street shooting
Tensions grow as police chief says MPD is receiving threats after deadly officer-involved shooting
MPD Chief Paul Prine won't be releasing body cam footage from Charles Street shooting
MPD Chief Paul Prine won't be releasing body cam footage from Charles Street shooting
Bike bandit caught on camera and rides off on it
Bike bandit caught on camera and rides off on it
Couple digs up and steals fire hydrant
Couple digs up and steals fire hydrant