Mobile chief says he believes shooting by officer was justified, blames victim’s brother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police Chief Paul Prine said Thursday her personally believes the officer who fatally shot a man on Tuesday was justified and laid blame squarely at the feet of the man’s brother, who was the target of police officers that morning.

The shooting on Charles Street resulted in the death of 24-year-old Kordell Jones, whom police say was carrying an AR-style gun. Officers were trying to execute a search warrant, which the obtained based on information that Jason Jones was involved in a robbery last month. Prine added that Jones is a “person of interest” in a homicide that occurred that same month.

“All of this started simply with Jason Jones,” he said. “Jason Jones was being investigated as part of an armed robbery. … And he has an affiliation with a local gang faction that has a propensity and has shown to be very violent over the last year and a half or so.”

Just ahead of the news conference, the Mobile Police Department released the following written statement of the chief’s remarks:

Good day everyone, and thank you for joining me for today’s press conference. The purpose of this briefing is to update the public on two important matters.

First, we will discuss the search warrant executed at 856 Charles Street, and second, we will provide an update on the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March

7, 2023.

Let me begin by stating that the search warrant was obtained as a result of an armed robbery incident that occurred in February, which directly involved Jason Jones, a resident of 856 Charles Street. Mr. Jones was also a person of interest in a homicide investigation that took place earlier this year on Orange Street.

During the execution of the search warrant, Mr. Jones was taken into custody and has since been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a previously reported incident.

Regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 7, I would like to assure the public that two independent investigations are currently ongoing. The Mobile Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting one investigation, while the Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative review.

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office is conducting a separate independent investigation, and we have provided all relevant videos to their office.

We understand the gravity of this incident and extend our condolences to the family. We remain committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates on the investigation as new information becomes available.

Thank you for your attention, and we will now take questions from the press.

Following a request from FOX10, Mobile Mayor also provided a statement today on the Charles Street incident.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Kordell Jones and everyone in the community impacted by this tragic incident. The officer-involved shooting that occurred March 7 during the execution of a search warrant at 856 Charles Street remains under investigation by the Mobile Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the City of Mobile’s Office of Professional Responsibility, and the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. MPD has submitted all evidence, including footage from body-worn cameras, to the District Attorney’s Office.”

