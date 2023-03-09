Mobile PD arrests second suspect in Bank Nightlife murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile have arrested a another suspect in the deadly September 2022 shooting at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road.

John McCarroll, 29, is being charged with murder in connection with the death of Derrick Shavers, 31, police said.

Detectives identified McCarroll as the second suspect involved in the shooting that occurred on Sept. 18, 2022, at Bank Nightlife on 271 Azalea Road, which resulted in severe injuries to Shavers. The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and on Oct. 8, he succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested Reginald Fluker, 23, in connection with the shooting, charging him with murder.

