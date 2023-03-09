LIVE: Mobile police chief to provide update on officer-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine will hold a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. at Mobile Police Headquarters. The press conference will provide updates on the officer-involved shooting and the arrest of Jason Jones that occurred on March 7, 2023. The Chief will provide the latest information on the incident and answer questions from the media.

Just ahead of the press conference, the MPD released the following printed statement of remarks to be delivered by Police Chief Paul Prine:

Good day everyone, and thank you for joining me for today’s press conference. The purpose of this briefing is to update the public on two important matters.

First, we will discuss the search warrant executed at 856 Charles Street, and second, we will provide an update on the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March

7, 2023.

Let me begin by stating that the search warrant was obtained as a result of an armed robbery incident that occurred in February, which directly involved Jason Jones, a resident of 856 Charles Street. Mr. Jones was also a person of interest in a homicide investigation that took place earlier this year on Orange Street.

During the execution of the search warrant, Mr. Jones was taken into custody and has since been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a previously reported incident.

Regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 7, I would like to assure the public that two independent investigations are currently ongoing. The Mobile Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting one investigation, while the Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative review.

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office is conducting a separate independent investigation, and we have provided all relevant videos to their office.

We understand the gravity of this incident and extend our condolences to the family. We remain committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates on the investigation as new information becomes available.

Thank you for your attention, and we will now take questions from the press.

