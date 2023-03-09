MPD arrests 2 who allegedly stole fire hydrant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people face a number of charges after they allegedly stole a fire hydrant, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers received a report shortly before 5:30 a.m. today of several people stealing a fire hydrant in front of Regions Bank on Schillinger Road South. Officers arriving at 825 Schillinger Rd. S. noticed a vehicle matching the description given and conducted a traffic stop. Following the stop, the officers apprehended 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye and discovered the fire hydrant in their possession in addition to a firearm, and drugs, MPD said.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

