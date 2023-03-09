MPD arrests two suspects charged with murder in nightclub shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a big couple of days for the Mobile Police Department. Two suspects have been arrested in a deadly shooting at a local nightclub on Azalea Road.

The shooting happened last September.

Police say 31-year-old Derrick Shavers was struck multiple times by gunfire before being taken to the hospital where he died three weeks later.

Since then, investigators have been working to find the suspects, arresting both within less than twenty-four hours of each other.

“We are pleased to say that we are happy to bring closure to this family,” said Katrina Frazier. “This has been a process that our investigators have worked tirelessly on to bring this to a closure- however, this is the first step. We make the arrests then present the information so they can go before a court system.

The first suspect, 23-year-old Reginald Fluker, was arrested Wednesday night.

The second suspect, 29-year-old John McCarroll, was arrested Thursday morning.

Police say both men are being charged with murder.

MPD attributes the arrests to the help of the community and the perseverance of investigators.

“It’s good, old-fashioned police work and I will say- the community did reach out and they did see that the Shavers family was in mourning, that they were in pain, and people did come forward with valuable information that was able to help us put the pieces together for this case,” added Frazier.

Investigators say McCarroll is no stranger to law enforcement as he has a lengthy criminal record.

