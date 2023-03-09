Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD arrests two suspects charged with murder in nightclub shooting

By Ashlyn Nichols
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a big couple of days for the Mobile Police Department. Two suspects have been arrested in a deadly shooting at a local nightclub on Azalea Road.

The shooting happened last September.

Police say 31-year-old Derrick Shavers was struck multiple times by gunfire before being taken to the hospital where he died three weeks later.

Since then, investigators have been working to find the suspects, arresting both within less than twenty-four hours of each other.

“We are pleased to say that we are happy to bring closure to this family,” said Katrina Frazier. “This has been a process that our investigators have worked tirelessly on to bring this to a closure- however, this is the first step. We make the arrests then present the information so they can go before a court system.

The first suspect, 23-year-old Reginald Fluker, was arrested Wednesday night.

The second suspect, 29-year-old John McCarroll, was arrested Thursday morning.

Police say both men are being charged with murder.

MPD attributes the arrests to the help of the community and the perseverance of investigators.

“It’s good, old-fashioned police work and I will say- the community did reach out and they did see that the Shavers family was in mourning, that they were in pain, and people did come forward with valuable information that was able to help us put the pieces together for this case,” added Frazier.

Investigators say McCarroll is no stranger to law enforcement as he has a lengthy criminal record.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

University of Mobile Cheer headed to Nationals
University of Mobile Cheer headed to Nationals
Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 6th annual business expo
Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 6th annual business expo
First responders prepare for Amtrak’s return with three-day emergency response training
First responders prepare for Amtrak’s return with three-day emergency response training
New baseball fields at Fairhope’s Volanta Park meet growing need for youth sports
New baseball fields at Fairhope’s Volanta Park meet growing need for youth sports
MPD arrests 2 who allegedly stole fire hydrant
MPD arrests 2 who allegedly stole fire hydrant