Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD makes an arrest for drug trafficking

Jovarius Rodgers
Jovarius Rodgers(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man last night for drug possession and trafficking charges.

Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fredrick Street and Mobile Street, according to authorities.

Officials said following the stop, they detained both the driver and passenger before a subsequent search led to a large quantity drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm being found.

Jovarius Rodgers, 26, was arrested and charged with three probation violations, trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a weapons charge.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Police looking for suspect who robbed Adventure Earth
Mobile police chief provides an update on officer-involved shooting
Mobile chief says he believes shooting by officer was justified, blames victim’s brother
Mobile police chief provides an update on officer-involved shooting
Mobile police chief provides an update on officer-involved shooting
The Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce was the official host of this event and for them, this is...
Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 6th annual business expo