MPD makes an arrest for drug trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man last night for drug possession and trafficking charges.

Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fredrick Street and Mobile Street, according to authorities.

Officials said following the stop, they detained both the driver and passenger before a subsequent search led to a large quantity drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm being found.

Jovarius Rodgers, 26, was arrested and charged with three probation violations, trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a weapons charge.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.