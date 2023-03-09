Advertise With Us
MPD makes DUI crash arrest

Daawood As-Salafee
Daawood As-Salafee(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they have arrested Daawood As-Salafee, 26, after he was involved in a traffic accident with drugs in the car.

MPD said they responded to Pleasant Valley last night in reference to a traffic accident with injuries involving Salafee.

Upon arrival, Police detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from Salafee’s vehicle before finding him in possession of drugs, according to authorities.

