MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they need the public’s assistance in locating Danny Ringer, 38, who has outstanding warrants for first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

Police said if anyone has any information on Ringer’s whereabouts to contact MPD at (251) 208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

