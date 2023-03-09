Advertise With Us
National Sleep Foundation discusses the importance of a good night’s rest

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sleep helps to repair and restore our body and brain and impacts our overall wellbeing. Poor sleep quality has been linked with instances of mental disorders like anxiety and depression. At a time when mental health is an important topic for many, experts are looking to understand the connection between sleep and depressive symptoms and disorders.

Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, Vice President, Research and Scientific Affairs at the National Sleep Foundation discusses key findings from the 2023 Sleep in America Poll.

This interview is provided by The National Sleep Foundation.

