No default: Prichard water board chairman says system getting ‘back on track’

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The water system has not defaulted on a $55 million bond issue and is close to catching up on contributions to a repayment fund, the board’s chairman said Thursday.

The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has missed some contributions, prompting some board members to warn that default was imminent – with a deadline of last week.

“That was just B.S.,” board Chairman Russell Heidelburg told FOX10 News.

Heidelburg said there has been a fundamental misunderstanding over how the load works. He said payments are due twice a year, with the next deadline in May. The missed payments in recent months were deposits that the utility makes each month to Synovus Bank, the bondholder. He said the utility made those contributions in January and February but not at the higher level the kicked in toward the end of last year.

Heidelburg said the water board and the bank have been in negotiations.

“We are working with them two or three times a week to get back on track,” he said.

Synovus is concerned about that utility’s debt ratio, Heidelburg said. He added that the only way to improve that is to upgrade aging pipes and stem the loss of water. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management last month detailed just how badly those pipes have deteriorated, estimating that the utility loses roughly half of the water it buys from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System, at an annual cost of $2.7 million.

“The long-term plan is to fix the leaks,” Heidelburg said.

The utility last year asked for $333 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds given to the Department of Environmental Management. Of that, $100 million would have gone toward repairing leaks. But the water board did not get anything from the grant application.

Heidelburg said the utility will try again for grant money. In the meantime, he said, the water system is working with the Prichard Housing Authority and city officials to come up with a solution. He noted that Alabama Village, which has the most egregious deficiencies, began as military housing during World War II.

“That’s how old the lines are in Alabama Village. … We are faced with aging infrastructure,” he said. “It’s got to be repaired.”

