Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police looking for suspect who robbed Adventure Earth

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that happened early this morning at Adventure Earth located at 2039 Airport Boulevard.

Police said they were dispatched to the location at 1:45 a.m. after a burglary alarm went off and discovered the rear glass door of the business was shattered.

Police discovered an unknown suspect or suspects entered the business and stole merchandise before fleeing, according to authorities.

MPD said they are currently investigating the situation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Jovarius Rodgers
MPD makes an arrest for drug trafficking
Mobile police chief provides an update on officer-involved shooting
Mobile chief says he believes shooting by officer was justified, blames victim’s brother
Mobile police chief provides an update on officer-involved shooting
Mobile police chief provides an update on officer-involved shooting
The Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce was the official host of this event and for them, this is...
Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 6th annual business expo