Police looking for suspect who robbed Adventure Earth

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that happened early this morning at Adventure Earth located at 2039 Airport Boulevard.

Police said they were dispatched to the location at 1:45 a.m. after a burglary alarm went off and discovered the rear glass door of the business was shattered.

Police discovered an unknown suspect or suspects entered the business and stole merchandise before fleeing, according to authorities.

MPD said they are currently investigating the situation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.