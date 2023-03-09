Police make arrest in 2022 Bank Nightlife Club shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a man tonight in connection to the night club shooting in September that killed one man.

The shooting happened at Bank Nightlife on Sep. 17, 2022 and resulted in Derrick Shavers being shot, according to police.

Shavers was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and on Oct. 8, he succumbed to his injuries.

Reginald Fluker, 23, has been identified as the suspect and is booked and charged with murder, according to MPD.

