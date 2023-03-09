Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 6th annual business expo

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Several businesses in our area had a great chance to network Thursday morning in Saraland.

This is the 6TH straight year that they’ve held this annual event. And with 31 different vendors, this was a great way to make those connections.

The Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce was the official host of this event and for them, this is a success.

“It’s very important for us to get together and to have this business expo and allow businesses in the area to introduce ourselves and our products to local customers and then to other vendors. I get the most value just out of connecting to other vendors who have their booths here as well,” Chamber President Laurel Flowers said.

“It looks better attended than last year. I think things are picking up for business and there’s a lot going on in Saraland and in the northern part of the county. So, this is a wonderful event for these businesses to expose themselves to other members of the business community,” Chamber member Jim Towle said.

And for businesses looking to participate next year, the chamber says you’re highly encouraged to do so.

“You don’t get too many opportunities like this where it’s laid out for you table to table. So, you should come take advantage of this,” Towle said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.