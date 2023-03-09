Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion after fall

By Stetson Miller
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion in the hospital after falling at a Washington DC hotel Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said the senator tripped during a dinner event. He is expected to be hospitalized for a few days for observation and treatment.

On the Senate Floor Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he spoke to McConnell’s staff.

“This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I call the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes,” said Sen. Schumer.

Senator McConnell also tripped and fell back in 2019 at his Kentucky home and suffered a shoulder fracture.

As a child, he suffered from polio that left his left leg paralyzed. But even after recovering, the Senate’s longest-serving leader has said before that he still has some trouble climbing stairs.

Throughout Thursday, fellow senators extended their well-wishes to McConnell.

“Certainly wish Senator McConnell a speedy recovery,” said Sen. Jon Cornyn (R-Texas).

“Wish him well. We disagree on a whole lot of things but he’s a human being,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

“I’ve sent Mitch a note and Senator McConnell, I wish him the best and certainly Erin and I are praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths
Fairhope Parks and Rec officials say they'll work up until first pitch if need be to have...
New baseball fields at Fairhope’s Volanta Park meet growing need for youth sports
For the last three days members of Mobile Police, Mobile Fire-Rescue, the health department and...
First responders prepare for Amtrak's return with three-day emergency response training.
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses community members and local and state law...
Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA pleads not guilty