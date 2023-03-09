Advertise With Us
Staying warm and humid, with a few showers

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There will be a few showers and some isolated thunder around for our Thursday. The rain won’t be widespread, but it will be around, so be prepared if you run into a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Friday will be very similar. A few showers will be possible, and temps will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The rain chances go down for Saturday, so it looks like a good day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Don’t forget the time change Sunday morning as we spring forward!

