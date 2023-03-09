Advertise With Us
Tips to quickly declutter and organize your home this spring

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring is almost here, and I know spring cleaning is on a lot of folks’ minds. That’s why we sat down with Christina Giaquinto, Professional Organizer and Brand Ambassador of Modular Closets, to talk about helpful tips this season.

We were able to discuss tips for those who want to declutter this spring, organizing tips to avoid, benefits of keeping a clean and organized home, and affordable products to organize your home.

About Christina Giaquinto:

Christina has recently been interviewed on Good Day Chicago and GoodDay Sacramento. Christina focuses on giving her clients the tools, methods, and techniques to transform their lives and homes through decluttering and organizing. She combines spiritual coaching and organizing to help her clients let go of things that do not spark joy and happiness. Her work has been featured on sites like Popsugar, Women’s Health, Reader’s Digest, Realtor.com, The Spruce, and Yahoo. Learn more about Christina at www.christinagiaquinto.com.

