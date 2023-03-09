Toni Ann Torrans discusses 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival to benefit Penelope House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Toni Ann Torrans from Penelope House sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to discuss the 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival next week.

The festival takes place on Friday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Grounds at 1035 Cody Road North.

The festival features several activities including chocolate vendors with samples, live music, food trucks and chocolate challenges.

The festival is free for children 13 and under, and general admission tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the gate.

All proceeds benefit Penelope House, which provides helps domestic violence victims and serves Washington, Clarke, Chocktaw and Mobile counties.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.