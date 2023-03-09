Advertise With Us
Toni Ann Torrans discusses 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival to benefit Penelope House

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Toni Ann Torrans from Penelope House sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to discuss the 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival next week.

The festival takes place on Friday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Grounds at 1035 Cody Road North.

The festival features several activities including chocolate vendors with samples, live music, food trucks and chocolate challenges.

The festival is free for children 13 and under, and general admission tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the gate.

All proceeds benefit Penelope House, which provides helps domestic violence victims and serves Washington, Clarke, Chocktaw and Mobile counties.

For more information, visit their website here.

Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 6th annual business expo
First responders prepare for Amtrak’s return with three-day emergency response training
New baseball fields at Fairhope’s Volanta Park meet growing need for youth sports
MPD arrests 2 who allegedly stole fire hydrant
Police looking for suspect who robbed Adventure Earth
