Train derails in east Calhoun County

Calhoun County Train Derailment
(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 30 empty train cars came off the tracks Thursday when a train derailed in Calhoun County.

Sheriff Matthew Wade said there are no injuries nor property damage from the incident.

He said there is no risk of hazardous material associated with the derailment.

The derailment happened in east Calhoun County near Iron City Motorway and Angel Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

