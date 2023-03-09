Upcoming events for the Alzheimer’s Association of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Our Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing local quality care and support.

Cailyn Thompson joineds on Studio10 to talk about some about the Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Associatino, as well as upcoming events.

The Longest Day

June 21st

Mobile Bay Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 12th

The events are free to register! They would love for people to sign up, start a team, and help fundraise! If you’re looking to get even more involved their Mobile Bay committee is always looking for new volunteers to join! Contact information is on their Walk website as well! Also, they will be set up at THIS FRIDAY’S art walk in Downtown Mobile. So stop by and see them if you’d like more information.

act.alz.org/mobilebay

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.