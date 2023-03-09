Vigil for Danniella Vian on what would have been 30th birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family, friends, and community honored the life of Danniella Vian on what would have been her 30th birthday.

Back in 2018, she went missing, and nearly a year later, she was found in her submerged car in Bayou Sara.

Lots of somber faces gathered at Medal of Honor Park Wednesday night. They planted a Japanese Magnolia in her memory.

At 25 years old, she mysteriously disappeared from West Mobile, only later to be found in Saraland, submerged in her car.

Mobile police ruled the cause of death was accidental.

“She was beautiful, the most colorful soul you’ll ever meet,” said Shanna Haden, who attended the vigil. “My husband refers to her as rainbow bright because we never knew what color her hair was going to be. She had a colorful spirit, colorful personality. Just everything about her was bright.”

