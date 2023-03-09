Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Texas authorities said a woman wanted in Houston for child abandonment was arrested in Mobile this afternoon.

Raven Yates, a former FOX10 Fugitive Files suspect, is accused of leaving her 12-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son home alone for nearly seven weeks from Sept. 28, 2022 to Nov. 14, 2022, allegedly without access to food and medical supplies for most of the time. On Dec. 8, 2022, a warrant for her arrest was issued for two counts of abandonment child endangerment without intent to return.

According to police, the father of the Yates’ daughter told police that his child’s mother had been seen in Mobile Alabama without her children and realized they were home alone because his daughter asked him to send food regularly.

Since the Roman Forest Police Department released the details of this story to the media, Yates has been actively making social media posts about the situation, which led to many tips and leads, according to Roman Forest Police Chief Stephen Carlisle.

In a joint effort between the Roman Forest Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, Yates was located in an apartment complex in Mobile.

According to Carlisle, Yates was staying with at the apartment complex with male friend.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force took her into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. She is currently being held at the Mobile awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County, Texas, Carlisle said.

