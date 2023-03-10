Author discusses ‘When COVID Met Sally’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Author Linda Eschler joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about her new book “When COVID Met Sally.” This is a fundraiser for St. Benedicts school in Elberta, Alabama. The book includes restaurants in Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, their stories and recipes, but also local tourist attractions, History of the Alabama Coast, the history of Mardi Gras, Bellingrath Gardens, Battleship Alabama, Ft. Morgan, Famous people from Alabama, famous food quotes and so much more.

You can purchase the book at Tanger Outlet for a Vendor’s Day Sale on March 11-12, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

