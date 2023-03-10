MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 8 a.m. to noon the Optimist Branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama is hosting its 13th annual “All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast & Back to School Bash.” Their goal for this event is to bring families and community partners together to raise funds for youth programs offered at the Branch. They are seeking generous community businesses and organizations that are interested in providing tax-deductible donations.

Boys & Girls Clubs Pancake Breakfast

Tickets $10

Contact: William L Burks, III – (251) 232-8181

bgcsouthal.org/pancakebreakfast

1517 Plaza Drive

Mobile, AL 36605

