Cooler conditions coming

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - Scattered thundershowers kept our temperatures below record levels today. Some locations saw some significant rain in Mobile and Baldwin Counties this morning.

A few isolated showers are possible this evening and tonight. We will continue to see a few spotty showers Friday afternoon.

We do see a slightly cooler airmass in place Friday night, with lows in the lower 50s.

Expect drier air and plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Scattered rain returns Sunday afternoon.

A more significant front should bring cooler weather next week.

