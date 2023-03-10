Impact 100 Baldwin looking for new members

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin is a group of women in the community working to make positive change and is looking for new members.

The group, which provides grants to nonprofits, has a number of events planned this month during its membership drive, which ends March 31, 2023.

Meg Willett and Aeana Carpenter visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with Lenise Ligon to talk about the organization, what impacts they’re making and how you can get involved.

Impact 100 Baldwin Membership Drive Events:

March 14: Hope Farm in Fairhope, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 16: Mile Marker 158 Dockside in Orange Beach, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 28: M&F Casuals in Fairhope, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

