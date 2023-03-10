Advertise With Us
‘It’s something you see on TV a lot:’ MCSO narcotics deputies stop wrong way semi-truck driver.

Sheriff Burch says the driver who has been identified as Christopher Foster drove onto I-10...
Sheriff Burch says the driver who has been identified as Christopher Foster drove onto I-10 going westbound in the eastbound lanes.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a case of right place right time for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9:30 Thursday night, deputies were serving warrants near Prichard. Investigators say on their way to their next operation they saw a semi-truck going the wrong way on I-165 near Beauregard Street. Sheriff Paul Burch says the driver sped up once he saw the flashing lights.

“He ended up getting off onto Water Street and later onto Royal Street which faces the front of our building and crashed through some gates at the end of the road,” said Sheriff Paul Burch.

Sheriff Burch says the driver who has been identified as Christopher Foster drove onto I-10 going westbound in the eastbound lanes. That’s when he says a supervisor made a rare decision to shoot out the tires.

“It’s really something you see on tv a lot,” said Burch. “We don’t have to do that very often and it’s not always successful especially big truck tires because they are unusually thick. Sometimes you shoot them and the bullet bounces back.”

The sheriff’s office says once the truck stopped foster tried to take off on foot but was arrested after a serious run-in with one of MCSO’s K9 units. Sheriff Burch says it’s unclear where foster was going or why he was going the wrong way, but he says Foster was acting erratically and had meth on him when he was arrested.

Burch says thankfully nobody was injured during Thursday night’s chase thanks to some quick thinking by members of the narcotics unit.

“Very proud of the narcotics investigators who took that action so we could prevent a catastrophe,” said Burch.

Foster is behind bars in Metro Jail and has been charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and attempt to elude.

