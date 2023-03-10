Jet-Setting with Jenn: Frontier Airline’s All-You-Can-Fly Pass

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Jet-Setting with Jenn, we’re talking about summer travel. You have probably heard about Frontier’s new GO-WILD pass, an all-you-can-fly subscription! However, is it actually a good deal? This pass has been marketed towards teachers and students on summer break. And there’s a reason why, so let’s break it down.

THE DETAILS:

Starting off first - the price. This deal is sold in a summer pass, from May 2nd to September 30th, and an annual pass, that goes on for a year from the time of purchase. For a short time, they are offering a special price. $499 For the summer, and $1499 for the annual. There’s no time restriction on when prices will go up, it will just be based on availability.

So what does the pass include? Unlimited travel to domestic and international destinations! But, it’s important to read the fine print.

THE FINE PRINT:

When booking travel domestically, you can only book the day before you travel. So for the planners, this is not the plan for you. International travel can be booked 10 days out. But there are blackout dates, which include many national holidays and other popular travel dates.

These tickets do not include seat choices or bags. Those will cost extra. It is only the base fare. Also, taxes and fees are not included, and seats are not guaranteed.

But where does Frontier fly? If leaving from Pensacola, there’s only one destination - Denver. Now you can book connections, but layover times will vary, and oftentimes are over 18 hours.

If departing from New Orleans is an option, you can fly direct to Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Orlando, and Atlanta. However, I have included the beginning base price roundtrip for many of these destinations.

While our local airports do not offer direct flights to international destinations, you can hop on a flight to Atlanta, or drive, and catch a flight to destinations in Mexico, Jamaica, el Salvador, the Bahamas, and Canada. I have included the starting fare for these stops roundtrip from Atlanta.

VERDICT

So - overall, is this a good deal? At the introductory price, it could be. But there are a lot of factors and limitations involved. If you have an extremely flexible schedule, can travel with just a backpack, and want to explore, then yes. But it seems when flying Frontier, check the prices for planning ahead. It might be a better deal, to not commit to the pass.

