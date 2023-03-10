Advertise With Us
Joe Driver Memorial Crawdown in Loxley

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Joe Driver Memorial Crawdown is coming up this Saturday from 6:30pm to midnight at the Loxley Civic Center.

Here’s information organizers provided about the event:

We are inviting you and/or your business to join us as a sponsor in the 1st Annual Joe Driver Memorial Crawdown (crawfish boil & drawdown). As most know our Treasure, Joe Driver, passed away in September of 2021. He was a devoted husband & father as well as a big advocate for CBEF and education in the Central Baldwin area. Joe had only been on the board for 2 short years but the impact he made in that time was tremendous. We were discussing spring fundraisers. He had the idea of hosting a drawdown. He was the driving force behind this event. What better way to keep his memory alive than to continue with his idea and name the event after him? All the money raised from this event will go towards helping CBEF continue to give teacher grants, and scholarships amongst other things. This year, we will add a new scholarship, The Joe Driver Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Robertsdale High School Senior.

Event Date: Saturday March 12, 2022

Event Time: 6:30 pm - midnight

Event Location: Loxley Civic Center

Cost: $100- 1 ticket entry = 2 dinner tickets & 1 drawdown ticket

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/joe-driver-memorial-crawdown/461987185477448/

