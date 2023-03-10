Advertise With Us
Man, minor charged in Daphne shooting incident

Jarell Jackson
Jarell Jackson(Daphne Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man and an unnamed minor were charged were charged in a shooting incident that took place at a residence on Pinehill Road in Daphne late Thursday night, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Daphne patrol officers and detectives responded to the residence for a shooting investigation. Jarell Jackson, 21, was arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment, and a minor was also charged, police said.

No one was injured in the altercation, and the incident was believed to be part of an ongoing dispute, police said.

MPD Chief Paul Prine won't be releasing body cam footage from Charles Street shooting
Bike bandit caught on camera and rides off on it
Couple digs up and steals fire hydrant
