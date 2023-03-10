Man, minor charged in Daphne shooting incident

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man and an unnamed minor were charged were charged in a shooting incident that took place at a residence on Pinehill Road in Daphne late Thursday night, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Daphne patrol officers and detectives responded to the residence for a shooting investigation. Jarell Jackson, 21, was arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment, and a minor was also charged, police said.

No one was injured in the altercation, and the incident was believed to be part of an ongoing dispute, police said.

