Man Up: Finding Fulfillment event

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This two day men’s event will feature Jeremiah Castille (Chaplain of Alabama Football Team) and Ed Litton (Past President of Southern Bapt. Convention).

Man Up: Finding Fulfillment

March 17 6:30p-9p

March 18 9a-2:30p

Hargrove Engineering

20 S Royal St.

Mobile AL 36602

Registration $20

Purchase tickets at Eventbrite

bit.ly/manup2023

Registration includes: Book- Man Alive by Pat Morley, continental breakfast on Saturday and lunch on Saturday.

