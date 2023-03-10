Man Up: Finding Fulfillment event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This two day men’s event will feature Jeremiah Castille (Chaplain of Alabama Football Team) and Ed Litton (Past President of Southern Bapt. Convention).

Man Up: Finding Fulfillment

March 17 6:30p-9p

March 18 9a-2:30p

Hargrove Engineering

20 S Royal St.

Mobile AL 36602

Registration $20

Purchase tickets at Eventbrite

bit.ly/manup2023

Registration includes: Book- Man Alive by Pat Morley, continental breakfast on Saturday and lunch on Saturday.

