Man Up: Finding Fulfillment event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This two day men’s event will feature Jeremiah Castille (Chaplain of Alabama Football Team) and Ed Litton (Past President of Southern Bapt. Convention).
Man Up: Finding Fulfillment
March 17 6:30p-9p
March 18 9a-2:30p
Hargrove Engineering
20 S Royal St.
Mobile AL 36602
Registration $20
Purchase tickets at Eventbrite
Registration includes: Book- Man Alive by Pat Morley, continental breakfast on Saturday and lunch on Saturday.
