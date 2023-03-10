Mudbugs bar to keep business license after reaching agreement with city of Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mudbugs Pub in Gulf Shores will keep its business license for now. The bar and the city of Gulf Shores came to an agreement Wednesday. They both came up with ways each think will keep the place safer.

“Something has to change. This is not the Gulf Shores that guests come to see,” said Deputy Chief of Police Dan Netemeyer.

Netemeyer said that to the Gulf Shores city council Wednesday afternoon. He delivered a scathing report on the popular pub Mudbugs. He detailed what he said are violent crimes stemming from the bar with body cam video after body cam video he said proves it.

Netemeyer said there have been just shy of 480 calls for service to Mudbugs since 2017.

Mark Ryan, attorney for Mudbugs countered the report. He said you can’t hold the bar accountable for what people choose to do once they leave.

Ryan asked Netemeyer, “So any business that has bad customers, you believe it’s the businesses fault?”

For months, the city has wanted to strip the bar of its business license after complaints of violence. Mudbugs has fought to keep it.

According to the two parties agreement, the bar will make a last call for alcohol at 1am and shut its doors at 1:30am instead of 2am or 3am. The parking lot will have to be empty upon closing too. Mudbugs has to set up security cameras inside and outside that police can get access whenever they ask, and there will also be a wand metal detector to keep guns out of the bar.

Mudbugs signed off on the changes. A city of Gulf Shores spokesperson said they plan to sign off on the agreement too.

For now, Mudbugs will keep a conditional business license through June to make sure the new regulations are working to cut down on crime.

In the meantime, Gulf Shores Police and a Mudbugs representative will meet for monthly reviews.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.