New Classical Music App

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Music is the universal language of mankind and there are a plethora of genres. There are a plethora of genres including, blues, pop, electronic, R&B and classical.

And that’s where a new app from Apple comes into play.

Apple is launching a version of Apple Music specifically for classical music later this month, the company announced today. The Apple Music Classical app, currently available for preorder in the App Store, will be separate from the main Apple Music app. But access to the service will be included with a $17-per-month Apple One subscription.

Apple acquired Primephonic in 2021 and is now integrating the metadata into a standalone Apple Music app. At launch, the catalog for Apple Music Classical will include over five million tracks spanning new releases to “celebrated masterpieces. Individuals will have the ability to search by composer, work, conductor or even catalog number.

Apple says it’s been working with classical music artists and institutions to offer exclusive content and recordings; commissioning unique artwork of famous artists for the app with the first portraits including Beethoven, Chopin, and Bach.

The Apple Musical App is only for the iPhone for now, an Android version is said to be coming soon.

Now who’s ready to blast some Fur Elise!?

