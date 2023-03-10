Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Walk and Rally for Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on ‘Perspectives with Eric Reynolds’, he speaks with the founder of Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence. It’s a new support group that offers comfort and hope for mothers suffering with the sudden loss of their child due to gun violence.

The also speak with one of the group members who lost 3 family members to gun violence.

They are putting on an upcoming walk and rally. The purpose of the walk is to bring awareness to the effects of gun violence and how it painfully hurts the mother when her child is killed. The rally will be about ways to prevent gun violence and how communities can get involved in doing so. The picnic will allow the mothers to fellowship.

Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence Walk & Rally

Sunday, March 19, Noon to 2PM

Figures Park

658 Donald St., Mobile, AL 36617

