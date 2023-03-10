Prosecutors invoke Aniah’s Law for Mobile man charged with nightclub shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday denied bail to a pair of men charged with a nightclub murder – one because he previously was out on bond in a different case and the other under Aniah’s Law.

Prosecutors invoked that law, which gives judges broader discretion to deny bail in a wide range of violent offenses, for John Fitzgerald McCarroll. In addition to the fatal shooting at the Bank Nightlife club in September, he also faces four counts of first-degree assault related to a shooting at the Paparazzi club on Dauphin Street in November.

McCarroll, 29, of Mobile, had been out on an $80,000 bond in the Paparazzi case when police arrested him this week on the murder charge.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan wrote in a court filing that McCarroll is too dangerous to be granted pretrial release.

“The State submits that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the Defendant’s appearance in court or protect the safety of the community or any person,” he wrote.

Mobile County District Judge Zoghby ordered him detained until a hearing Wednesday.

The Bank Nightlife shooting resulted in the death of 31-year-old Derrick Shavers in September. His family has said Shavers was relaxing that night after the workweek.

Zoghby also denied bail for McCarroll’s co-defendant in that case, Reginald Dennis Allen Fluker, because he was out on bond at the time of the shooting. The previous case involved a misdemeanor Mobile Municipal Court charge in September of carrying a pistol without a permit. That no longer is a crime under Alabama law after the state Legislature repealed the permit requirement last year. It took effect in January.

