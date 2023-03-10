Southern Rail Commission meets in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southern Rail Commission met Friday to talked about the plan for Amtrak to have passenger service between New Orleans and Mobile.

Part of the discussion included what the route will be named, which will be announced in the near future. Amtrak also said it’s currently running familiarization trips along the route between New Orleans and Mobile.

As of yet no start date has been announced. Before that can happen, Mobile needs to figure out where the local station and platform will be built.

So far, Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, Pascagoula and Gulfport in Mississippi have already built their platforms.

Visit Mobile CEO David Clark said a grant has been secured to fund the first two years of operational expenses once the rail service is up and running.

