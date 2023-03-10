MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nature Connect Outdoor School’s mission is to cultivate wonder and a love for learning. They offer a nature preschool and kindergarten as well as camps and homeschool classes. Their vision is to support children to develop an appreciation for each other and the natural world, so that they grow into dedicated leaders and environmental stewards in their communities.

Spring Festival in the Forest

Saturday March 11th

10am-2pm

7159 McIntyre Street, Fairhope, AL 36532

www.natureconnectalabama.org

They will have woodland games, food trucks, face painting, a petting zoo, nature presentations, and a vendor market! There will be outdoor fun for the whole family! $15/adult ticket. Kids attend free. 100% of each ticket purchase will support the Nature Connect Scholarship Fund. Purchase tickets here: https://www.natureconnectalabama.org/events

