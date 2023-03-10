Spring forward to find happiness with best-selling author Dr. Mike Dow

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the promise of better weather, flowers, and fun, now is the time to focus on the positives and enjoy life.

Psychotherapist and NY Times bestselling author Dr. Mike Dow spoke with us about how to get started on a path toward better physical and mental health. Whether it’s adopting a daily routine, getting outside to exercise, taking time to disconnect, or trying some new technology, Dr. Dow talked about proven solutions designed to help develop new outlooks toward success at home, work, and play.

DR. DOW’S MENU FOR MINDFULNESS :

SLEEP SUCCESS—Getting enough rest can affect all aspects of life

TERRIFIC TECH—Webcams, fitness apps & live music to create soothing spaces

NUTRITION GOAL—A nutritious diet helps achieve fitness goals

TRAVEL INSPIRATION—Travel plans provide a positive inspiration

Dr. Mike Dow, Psy.D., is a highly sought-after psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of The Brain Fog Fix, Healing the Broken Brain, and Diet Rehab. His books have been published in several different languages and are bestsellers in Europe and Asia. He has hosted several hit television series and served as a go-to expert in relationships, brain health, addiction, and mental illness. He can currently be heard weekly on Hay House Radio’s The Dr. Mike Show.

