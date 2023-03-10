Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Staying warm and humid with scattered rain in afternoon

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are starting our Friday with gray skies and quiet conditions. This afternoon, there will be scattered showers and some isolated thunder. Most of the rain won’t be heavy, but it will be around, so be prepared if you run into a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The rain chances go down for Saturday, so it looks like a good day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Some more showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has in a slight risk zone. That means there will be an isolated chance of some severe storms. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Don’t forget the time change Sunday morning as we spring forward!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Jasmine Thames
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Raven Yates
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas arrested in Mobile
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Police release details on individuals involved in Charles Street shooting
UPDATE: Mobile PD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Charles Street

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Friday March 10, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday March 10, 2023
Today’s outlook: Thursday evening, Mar. 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Cooler conditions coming
Today’s outlook: Thursday evening, Mar. 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today’s outlook: Thursday evening, Mar. 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday March 9, 2023
Staying warm and humid, with a few showers