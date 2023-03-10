Staying warm and humid with scattered rain in afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are starting our Friday with gray skies and quiet conditions. This afternoon, there will be scattered showers and some isolated thunder. Most of the rain won’t be heavy, but it will be around, so be prepared if you run into a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The rain chances go down for Saturday, so it looks like a good day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Some more showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has in a slight risk zone. That means there will be an isolated chance of some severe storms. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Don’t forget the time change Sunday morning as we spring forward!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.